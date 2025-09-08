Giles County Schools tout summer meal delivery success

GILES COUNTY, Va. – Giles County Public Schools offered a program for families to sign up for free bi-weekly food distribution throughout the summer. The cafeteria staff volunteered to make pre-packaged food for families, which was then delivered by the bus staff and community volunteers.

Superintendent Merlin Campbell says that the idea of food deliveries in the summer, or whenever school is not in session, was a product of the pandemic. The county wanted to continue these programs, especially with food prices continuing to rise.

“We delivered over one-hundred fourteen thousand meals this summer. Served close to seven hundred students across the county. And again, all of this was for the vast majority done through the hard work of our community volunteers, our cafeteria staff, and our bus drivers here. We’re very proud of the efforts put forth and think this was a great service for our community throughout the summer.“ Merlin Campbell, Superintendent of Giles County Schools

After the success of this summer’s program, Campbell says he can’t imagine leaving it behind in the future.