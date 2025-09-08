Suspect in Isaac Cunningham murder case sentenced

ROANOKE, Va. – Daydrian Martin, the juvenile who pleaded guilty to the murder of 15-year-old Isaac Cunningham, has learned his fate.

Martin was sentenced to 40 years, with 15 years suspended, meaning he will serve 25 years. He must serve 10 years of probation after completing his sentence.

As previously reported, Cunningham was shot and killed near the Ferncliff Apartments in Roanoke in June 2024, just a month before his 16th birthday.

In April, Martin, who was tried as an adult, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

