Virginia Tech Carilion Welcomes Largest Medical School Class to Address Doctor Shortage

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine just welcomed its largest class since opening in 2010, enrolling 56 students in the Class of 2029. The goal: steadily expand enrollment to help tackle the nationwide doctor shortage.

“Growing enrollment is not just about the numbers. It’s about improving our workforce for the future,” said Lee Learman, Dean of the Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine.

The expansion comes at a critical moment. The Association of American Medical Colleges projects the U.S. could face a shortage of up to 86,000 doctors by 2036. Rural and underserved communities, including parts of Southwest Virginia, are expected to feel the impact most.

This year’s class is up from the usual 42 students. While still small compared to larger institutions, leaders say the growth is part of a long-term investment that includes hiring more faculty, expanding clinical training sites, and upgrading facilities — all while maintaining the school’s focus on hands-on learning.

First-year student and class president, Rachael Chiao, told 10 News she is motivated by the challenge ahead.

“Doctor shortages mean people aren’t getting the care they need and that means more sick people, more people not being able to live their lives in the best way that they want to,” Chiao said. “I recognize I’m going to be a small contribution to a much larger problem, and I hope that alongside my peers we can work towards fixing the doctor shortage in this area and beyond.”

Learman noted the strain on the health care system isn’t only from doctor shortages, but also from shifting demographics.

“Aging population and the chronic diseases that occur more likely with aging create significant pressures on the physician workforce that we are aiming to improve,” Learman said.

Another challenge, he added, is retention. Learman told 10 News more than half of Virginia students accepted to medical schools leave the state, but by creating more opportunities in Roanoke, Virginia Tech Carilion School of Medicine hopes to train, and ultimately keep more physicians who can address the shortage closer to home.