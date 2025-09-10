Healthwatch | Children’s healthcare expert shares key car seat safety tips

Motor vehicle crashes remain a leading cause of death for youth in the U.S. In 2023, more than 1,000 children ages 14 and younger died in such crashes.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal, a pediatric emergency medicine specialist at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, said many children injured or killed in car crashes are either unrestrained or improperly restrained.

She emphasized that the most important thing parents can do to keep children safe on the road is to use the right car seat in the right way.

The first step is to buy the correct car seat. Very young children should ride in rear-facing seats as long as possible, until they reach the maximum height and weight suggested by the seat.

After that, a forward-facing seat is the next step, followed by a booster seat. Parents should check the seat’s manual for maximum height and weight limits.

“If you’ve thrown out the instruction manual, most of these car seat manufacturers have really helpful websites where you can find that manual and figure out what that height and weight limit is,” Agarwal said.

Next, it is crucial to ensure the seat is properly installed. The Safe Kids Worldwide organization advises using either the seat belt or lower anchors to secure the seat, but not both at the same time.

Forward-facing seats require a tether in addition to the seat belt or lower anchors. A properly fitted harness can also provide protection.

Agarwal noted that a child passenger safety technician, who can be found at some locations like fire stations, can help ensure the car seat is set up correctly.

“You may be the world’s safest driver, but you cannot account for every other human being out there on the road,” she said.