Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board hosts second annual hiring event

ROANOKE, Va. – Job seekers in Roanoke had a great opportunity to meet with employers during the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board’s second annual Career Expo hiring event.

Fifty-six companies gathered at the Berglund Center to interact with potential employees, creating a bustling environment for job seekers and employers alike.

Toni McLawhorn, business and development manager with the Greater Roanoke Workforce Development Board, said the timing of the event was ideal.

“Because we’re going into the holiday season... we’ve had a lot of employers asking for a hiring event, so that’s why we went with it,” McLawhorn said.

Job seekers who need additional assistance can visit the Virginia Career Works Roanoke Center at their office on Jefferson Street.