Lynchburg Humane Society offers emergency adoption discounts to reduce crowding

Lynchburg – The Lynchburg Humane Society is currently overcapacity, housing 31 more dogs than its facility can comfortably accommodate. To address this urgent situation, the shelter is launching an emergency adoption special starting Thursday. Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager is working to encourage the public to foster or adopt.

All dogs and puppies at the shelter will have their adoption fees reduced to just $20. This special offer aims to find loving homes quickly and ease the crowding at the shelter. The adoption special begins Thursday, September 11th and runs through Sun, September 14th.

The Humane Society encourages the community to spread the word and help these animals find forever homes. For more details, visit their Facebook event page.

Your support can make a difference in giving these dogs a second chance.