New autism clinic opens in Roanoke to meet growing demand for services

ROANOKE, Va. – Access to autism services remains a pressing need for many families in Roanoke. Long waitlists and limited local options have made it difficult for children on the autism spectrum to receive timely therapy close to home. Now, a new clinic is opening its doors to help fill that gap.

Boundless ABA, founded by Richard and Shelby Gooden, has transformed the former Roanoke Avenue Baptist Church into a welcoming, purpose-built space dedicated to autism therapy. The renovated facility offers multiple treatment rooms, social areas, a sensory room, and an indoor playground designed to support children’s development in a safe and engaging environment.

“For many families in Roanoke, finding autism therapy close to home hasn’t been easy,” Richard Gooden said. “We talked to a lot of families who were on waiting lists for three months, six months, sometimes longer.”

The Goodens launched Boundless ABA to address this critical shortage of services.

“It’s not that there aren’t places in Roanoke that are not providing the services because there are, but there is a definite shortage of providers,” said Richard Gooden.

Shelby Gooden, a board-certified behavior analyst with nearly a decade of experience, brings hands-on expertise to the clinic’s approach.

“I’ve been in the field for almost 10 years, working with these kids and supporting their families,” Shelby Gooden said. “I have a passion for helping them grow and also being able to support the family.”

The clinic specializes in applied behavioral analysis (ABA) therapy, a widely recognized and evidence-based treatment for autism. ABA uses hands-on techniques to teach and encourage children to build everyday skills, from communication and social interaction to problem-solving and more.

Research from the National Institute of Health highlights ABA’s effectiveness, showing significant improvements in cognition, language development, and social skills, along with reductions in challenging behaviors.

In addition to therapy, Shelby creates and sells specialized materials and resources used by families and clinicians nationwide.

“The quality of the materials we’re creating are being used around the country by hundreds of people and clinics at this point,” Richard Gooden said.

The renovated church space was designed to meet diverse treatment needs. The sensory room offers a calming environment for children who may become overwhelmed, while the indoor playground provides a safe area for children to expend energy and develop gross motor skills.

“We wanted to make sure they had a fun area where they could get their energy out, work on those gross motor skills, but also be safe,” Shelby said.

Despite the high demand for autism services, Boundless ABA faces some challenges in staffing.

“I’ve talked with owners of several companies, and we joke that we’re never going to compete for clients,” Richard Gooden said. “If anything, we’re always going to be competing for employees because there’s such a shortage of people in the industry.”

Boundless ABA is actively hiring and accepting new clients. The clinic also has plans to expand to additional locations, including spaces designed specifically for teenagers on the spectrum.