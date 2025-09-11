Skip to main content
WATCH: Salem Fire Department hosts 9/11 ceremony

SALEM, Va. – Fire, police and emergency departments across the country are among those remembering lives lost and forever changed 24 years ago on 9/11.

Leaders and staff at the Salem Fire Department took time to honor all those involved on that day.

