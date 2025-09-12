Danville-Pittsylvania Co. fair returns, runs Sept. 12-20

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair isn’t just about rides, games, and fried food — it’s a major economic engine for Southside Virginia, drawing tens of thousands of visitors from across the region.

The fair, which runs from Sept. 12–20, brings in close to 50,000 people each year, providing a significant boost to local businesses.

“It draws attendance from all over,” said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the Danville Office of Tourism and Economic Development. “We’ve seen visitors from as far away as Pennsylvania. Of course, we love our North Carolina visitors that want to come over.”

It’s not just attendees who contribute to the local economy. Vendors and fair workers say they make a point to shop and source supplies locally.

“Everybody here that travels with us shops here,” said Pal Fontana, owner of Fontana Foods, a longtime fair vendor. “We buy our goods here for what we do. We go to the machinist here. We buy our fuel here. A lot of money comes into the town from this.”

Meriwether emphasized the fair’s importance beyond its financial impact.

“When a community can pull together and support an event like a county fair, they can talk about that as a sense of pride for their own community,” she said.

Family legacy, new attractions

The fair has been a Southside tradition for almost 35 years, missing only one year during the COVID-19 pandemic. For Bonnie McDarmont, the event is personal. Her father founded the fair, and she now serves as head of public relations and marketing.

“We want to make sure we continue that tradition for ourselves and the community,” McDarmont said.

This year’s fair features classics like the Ferris wheel, bumper cars, and a demolition derby, as well as new attractions aimed at drawing even more families.

“We’re going to have dinosaurs,” McDarmont said. “They’ll be life-sized dinosaurs. There’s a dinosaur show. It’ll be fun and educational.”

The midway also features a petting zoo, where children and adults alike can meet goats, pigs, cows, and more.

And, of course, there’s the food — a highlight for many attendees. Fontana’s company has been serving up fair favorites for over a decade. This year he’ll be serving up deep fried cannoli’s, deep fried Oreo cheesecake, pizza and more

“I like it here because it’s a nice country place,” he said. “The piece of property’s beautiful. The owner is really nice.”

Plan your visit

Whether you’re in it for the rides, the food, or the sense of community, organizers say there’s something for everyone at this year’s fair.

“We have lots of rides, lots of food vendors, a demolition derby, [and] figure 8 racing,” McDarmont said. “Get out here, get you some delicious fair food, get on the Ferris wheel — come have a great time.”

You find a schedule of the fair’s events, along with ticket prices here.