HopeGrows Gala held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – The HopeTree’s fundraising gala “HopeGrows” was held in Roanoke today, and it brought together a crowd to support the organization!
The event took place at the Fitzpatrick Hall at the Jefferson Center. HopeTree offers services that include foster care and developmental services for families and children, care they say will help them throughout life.
“When I was a kid it’s groups like these that helped me learned how to walk and how to talk. Groups like these helped me learn different social skills and how to write my name. Groups like these help people with disabilities become a part of their communities instead of just being hidden away at home or being hidden away at an institute.”Cody Clark, keynote speaker and autism activist