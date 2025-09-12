Martinsville Police seek suspect in shooting

The Martinsville Police Department is searching for a suspect in a shooting that occurred earlier this week.

Police are looking for 34-year-old Jerod Montez Baker of Martinsville, who is wanted for aggravated murder.

Recommended Videos

On Wednesday, at about 8 p.m., officers responded to the Valero gas station in the 1100 block of Brookdale Street. When they arrived, they found 51-year-old Brian Steven Martin of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, suffering from a gunshot wound. Martin was taken to Sovah Martinsville Hospital and later transferred to Carilion Roanoke Hospital, where he remains. His current condition is unclear.

Further investigation revealed that Martin was shot at the Avalon Arms Apartments in the 700 block of Corn Tassell Trail.

Anyone with information about Baker’s whereabouts or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Steven Rogers at 276-403-5331 or Crime Stoppers at 276-63CRIME (276-632-7463). Crime Stoppers is an anonymous tip line, and tips could earn a reward of up to $2,500.