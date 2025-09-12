Veterans get free admission Friday at Franklin County High School home opener football game

Franklin County Public Schools and the Franklin County VA250 committee are inviting all U.S. military veterans to join the first-ever Veterans’ Appreciation Night on Friday.

The event will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m., before the Franklin County High School home opener football game against Patrick Henry High School.

Veterans and a guest will get free admission to the game and be recognized on the field before the National Anthem. Afterward, they’ll be treated to a meal to show appreciation for their service.