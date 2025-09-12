Skip to main content
Veterans get free admission Friday at Franklin County High School home opener football game

It’s part of Franklin County Public Schools’ first-ever Veterans’ Appreciation Night

Franklin County Public Schools and the Franklin County VA250 committee are inviting all U.S. military veterans to join the first-ever Veterans’ Appreciation Night on Friday.

The event will take place at approximately 6:30 p.m., before the Franklin County High School home opener football game against Patrick Henry High School.

Veterans and a guest will get free admission to the game and be recognized on the field before the National Anthem. Afterward, they’ll be treated to a meal to show appreciation for their service.

