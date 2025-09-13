New River Community College to offer fall motorcycle safety course

DUBLIN, Va. – New River Community College will be offering fall beginner motorcycle rider safety courses.
The classes will be taught on the NRCC campus in Dublin. The schedules are as follows:
Recommended Videos
Fall midweek courses
- 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.
- 8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.
Fall weekend courses
- September 12-14, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- September 19-21, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- October 3-5, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- October 10-12, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- October 17-19, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- October 24-26, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
If you’re interested in taking this course, you can find more information here. You can register for the course here.