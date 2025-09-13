Skip to main content
New River Community College to offer fall motorcycle safety course

New River Community College logo. (Copyright 2025 by New River Community College - All rights reserved.)

DUBLIN, Va. – New River Community College will be offering fall beginner motorcycle rider safety courses.

The classes will be taught on the NRCC campus in Dublin. The schedules are as follows:

Fall midweek courses

  • 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.
  • 8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.

Fall weekend courses

  • September 12-14, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • September 19-21, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • October 3-5, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • October 10-12, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • October 17-19, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
  • October 24-26, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

If you’re interested in taking this course, you can find more information here. You can register for the course here.

