New River Community College to offer fall motorcycle safety course

DUBLIN, Va. – New River Community College will be offering fall beginner motorcycle rider safety courses.

The classes will be taught on the NRCC campus in Dublin. The schedules are as follows:

8 a.m. -1:30 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Mondays, September 15-17 and October 20-22.

September 12-14, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

September 19-21, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

October 3-5, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

October 10-12, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

October 17-19, Fridays from 6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m.