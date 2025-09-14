Blue Ridge Go Cross returns to Fallon Park

ROANOKE, Va. – Cycling enthusiasts in the Roanoke Valley had the opportunity to watch some world-class races this weekend!

Virginia’s Blue Ride Go Cross returned to Fallon Park for a weekend of off-road obstacle-based racing. Racers from all over the world flocked to Roanoke to compete in the challenging course, which is the first in a series of four weekend races.

“The course here at Fallon is pretty special but then also the community here in Roanoke and then also, the landscape here in Roaneoke is just really really amazing for cycling and for bike races. We have an awesome community of folks and we’re really great at having folks out to cycle.” Kait Pedigo, Events manager of Roanoke Outside Foundation

Bikers had to traverse grass, dirt, mud, gravel, sand, and more as part of the grueling course.