Police identify suspect in Bedford gas station incident

Police have identified a suspect in an alleged robbery on Sept. 5 at the Shell station on Burks Hill Road in Bedford.

On Friday, felony warrants were obtained for Jayshaun Latrell Smith, 18, of Roanoke. The charges include Conspiracy to commit robbery, Robbery and Wear a mask in public to conceal identity, according to Bedford Police.

Recommended Videos

“Following an extensive investigation involving multiple search warrants, numerous interviews, and countless hours of dedicated work, the Bedford Police Department would like to inform the citizens and visitors of the Town of Bedford that the incident which occurred at the Shell Station on Burks Hill Road on September 4, 2025, was not a random act of violence,” Bedford Police said in a news release Saturday evening.

“Our investigation has revealed that the incident was a targeted and planned action involving individuals from the Roanoke area.”

The department also thanked Roanoke County Police and the Virginia State Police for their assistance, as well as local businesses and citizens.

People who know the whereabouts of Jayshaun Smith are asked to contact local law enforcement of the Bedford Police Department Tip Line at (540) 587-6012.