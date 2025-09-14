Virginia Tech fires head coach Brent Pry, offensive coordinator to serve as interim head coach

Virginia Tech coach Brent Pry heads onto the field before the team's NCAA college football game against Syracuse on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, in Blacksburg, Va. (AP Photo/Robert Simmons)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech President Tim Sands confirmed that head football coach Brent Pry has been fired from his position on Sunday.

In a statement, President Sands said the “results on the field were not acceptable.” You can read the full statement here:

“Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary. Philip Montgomery will serve as interim head coach. We will continue to fully support our team and student-athletes for the remaining games as we strive together to significantly improve the trajectory of our football program this season. To our students, alumni, and the rest of Hokie Nation, we understand and share your disappointment with the season so far. As we move forward together, please join us in supporting and encouraging our student-athletes and athletics staff as they take on this new challenge. Board of Visitors members J. Pearson and Ryan McCarthy have been charged by the rector, John Rocovich, to work with university leadership and AD Whit Babcock to develop a financial, organizational and leadership plan that will rapidly position the Virginia Tech football program to be competitive with the best in the ACC. That plan will be presented to the Board of Visitors later this month. The new framework for college sports will be fully established for next season, so this is the time to make a major move." Virginia Tech President Tim Sands

Philip Montgomery, the current offensive coordinator for the Hokies, will serve as interim head coach for the team.

Initially, ESPN writer Pete Thamel confirmed on X that plans were underway for Pry to be fired.

“Sources: Virginia Tech plans to fire coach Brent Pry today. He’s gone 16-24 through four seasons and started this year 0-3. He’s set to be owed more than $6 million in buyout.” Pete Thamel, College Football Senior Writer for ESPN

