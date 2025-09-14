Virginia Tech students react to firing of head football coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG, Va. – On Sunday, Virginia Tech president Tim Sands confirmed that head football coach Brent Pry was “relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately.” This comes as Virginia Tech lost the first three games of the 2025 football season.

Following the losing streak, students began voicing their concerns about the future of the football team. 10 News spoke to students on campus and asked how they were feeling about the firing of coach Pry.

“A little bit [of] relief, y’know? Because I know the Hokie football team is struggling right now, and what they need right now is a change in leadership. So, my utmost respect to Brent Pry and his work with the hokies. But, it just looks like it wasn’t meshing well. Jayden Ko, Virginia Tech sophomore

Following Saturday night’s game against Old Dominion University, which saw Virginia Tech lose 45-26, students voiced their concerns from the seats of Lane Stadium, filling the arena with boos. On campus Sunday, many students told 10 News that they felt it was time for a change to get the Hokies back on track.