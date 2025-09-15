‘Perhaps we have a new direction’: Virginia Tech alumni and students share reaction to Coach Pry’s firing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Less than 24 hours after Virginia Tech’s 45-26 loss to Old Dominion, the university announced the firing of head football coach Brent Pry, sparking widespread reaction across campus and among alumni.

The decision came after an 0-3 start to the 2025 season, with Pry finishing his tenure with a 16-24 overall record.

“There are many folks that are glad that perhaps we have a new direction,” said Linda DeVito, a Virginia Tech alumni and fan, reflecting the sentiment of many in the Hokie community.

Students and alumni pointed to mounting frustration over both recent and past performances. Carter Hudgens, a Virginia Tech student, criticized Pry’s leadership style: “He doesn’t know how to bring the team together. I feel like he’s really lenient with the players. I see him doing all this stuff, going to the lake and doing all these promotional videos, but I never see him really doing anything in practice.”

The loss to Old Dominion proved to be the final straw for many fans. “After Saturday’s game, it was evident that things had sort of fallen off. The wheels had fallen off the bus, as it were,” DeVito explained.

The financial implications of the decision are significant, with Virginia Tech owing Pry approximately $6.8 million in buyout money from his contract, which was originally set to run through December 2027.

Current students expressed concerns about the program’s direction.

“Considering that a portion of my tuition money goes towards funding athletics, it looks like it’s not doing anything whatsoever,” said Vince Hoepfner, a Virginia Tech student.

While fans acknowledged the personal impact of the decision, many viewed it as necessary for the program’s future.

“You hate to see somebody’s life get upended,” DeVito noted. “But at the same time, if a chief executive officer isn’t doing their job, then usually there is a change of tenure or a change of command, as it were.”

Some fans traced the program’s struggles back to previous coaching decisions. “I don’t think that the Fuentes hire was the correct hire,” Devito stated, referring to former coach Justin Fuente’s tenure.

As speculation about Pry’s replacement begins, several names have emerged as potential candidates. South Carolina coach Shane Beamer, son of legendary Virginia Tech coach Frank Beamer, and South Florida coach Alex Golesh are among the leading candidates being discussed by fans.

“I would like to see Michael Vick,” said Hudgens, while others mentioned Shane Beamer as their preferred choice.

The Hokies’ football program, which has long been a source of pride for the community, faces a crucial turning point.

“We’ve become used to being a winning football team here in Blacksburg, and there’s a lot of Hokie pride,” DeVito concluded, expressing hope for the program’s future.

Virginia Tech named Offensive Coordinator Phillip Montgomery to be the interim coach.