Roanoke City Council to meet regarding amendment against hybrid canines

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Council will discuss an amendment to the City Codes to prohibit hybrid canines within the City of Roanoke.

The city is working together with the Roanoke City Police Department and the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office to amend the city code.

If adopted, proposed amendments would allow hybrid canines to be kept by their owners as long as they are registered and follow the same rules that apply to dogs that are considered “dangerous.”

For the purpose of the new ordinance, the city is defining a “hybrid canine” as an animal that an owner has registered, licensed, advertised or can be described or represented as a:

Hybrid Canine

Hybrid Wolf

Wolf

Coyote

Percentage wolf or coyote

Council will be meeting at 7:00 p.m. at City Hall.