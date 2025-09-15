Warning: The government is not handing out cash to people scammed on Zelle, Cash App

Free money from Zelle or Cash App—just for filling out a government form? That’s what some TikTok videos claim. But Consumer Reports has a warning: it’s not a windfall—it’s simply not true.

Victims of scams on peer-to-peer payment platforms, like Zelle or Cash App, may try anything to get their money back.

Enter Daraine Delevante and Gilbert Graim Jr., two social media influencers who have racked up millions of views, incorrectly claiming that filing a complaint with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau will get you a payout from these companies -- even claiming you can be compensated even if you weren’t a scam victim.

Graim’s TikTok video says, “Whether it happened to you or not, go put in a claim, because they’re going to have to run you that check.”

They make it sound easy: even offering complaint templates for $77 and things like a credit repair guide for $24.99.

With the CFPB losing funding, there’s just not as much oversight right now, and these influencers are jumping on that, going after people who are already struggling financially.

Graim did not respond to CR’s request for comment. Delevante says Cash App and Zelle are unfairly targeting him to divert attention away from their own shortcomings in combating online fraud and scams.

If you bought their financial products or followed their advice, definitely consider filing complaints with the CFPB, the FTC, and your state attorney general.

Zelle says, “Consumers were duped through social media into filing complaints based on a fabricated settlement,” while Cash App says it has “made significant improvements to how we identify and act on customer complaints.”

CR has tips to keep you safe from payment platform scams:

Be skeptical of posts promising easy money—scammers use urgency and emotion to trick you.

Before sending money online, slow down. Double-check who you’re paying and what you’re paying for.

CR also recommends that when filing a complaint, you include dates, amounts, and bank statements—specifics strengthen your case.