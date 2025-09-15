Woman dead, husband arrested after shooting in Pittsylvania County Sunday

PITTSLYVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had arrested a man after he allegedly shot and killed his wife.

According to officials, officers responded to a call at 7:51 p.m. Sunday in reference to a female found deceased in the Derby Road area of Pittsylvania County.

Upon arrival, deputies found 64-year-old Cynthia Rowland was pronounced dead at the scene. Rowland’s husband, Lonnie Rowland of Derby Rd, Gretna, has been charged with First Degree Murder and Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and is being held without bond.

The deceased has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke, and Mr Rowland had his arraignment Monday morning in Pittsylvania County General District Court.

Officials say no further details will be released at this time, as the investigation is still acive.

If anyone has information concerning this case please call the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office 434-432-7900 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-791-0044.