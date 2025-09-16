12 residents displaced after Lynchburg apartment fire Tuesday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – 12 residents were displaced after 10 apartments in a Lynchburg apartment complex were damaged by a fire Tuesday, the City of Lynchburg Fire Department said.

According to officials, crews were called to the 1400 block of Turnbridge Road just before 2 p.m. for the report of an apartment building on fire.

The first arriving crews found heavy smoke and fire coming out of the window of a first-floor apartment in the two-story building. A total of 12 residents lived in the 10 apartments in the building, and were able to get out or were in the process of evacuating when firefighters arrived.

Crews had the blaze knocked down quickly, but one apartment was heavily damaged by fire, while the others suffered smoke and/or water damage. No injuries were reported, although medics checked a number of residents for potential smoke inhalation.

Restoration officers and the Red Cross are working with the residents displaced by the fire, and the Lynchburg Fire Marshal is investigating, but no cause has been determined yet.