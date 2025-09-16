Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
65º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Former Bedford County teacher pleads guilty to sexually assaulting a student

Rose’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.

John Rose (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A former Bedford County Public Schools teacher accused of sexually assaulting a student in another district has pleaded guilty to all charges.

As previously reported, John Rose was charged in August 2024 with four counts of indecent liberties with a child. A Bedford County Schools spokesperson told 10 News that Rose taught seventh-grade history at Staunton River Middle School before being placed on administrative leave. He also previously taught in Rockingham County, Virginia.

Recommended Videos

Rose’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 30, 2026, at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Loading...

Recommended Videos