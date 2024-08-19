Bedford Co. Schools teacher placed on leave after being charged with sexually assaulting child

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County Public Schools teacher has been placed on leave after being charged with sexually assaulting a student in another district.

38-year-old middle school teacher John Rose is being held without bond.

According to Bedford County Commonwealth’s Attorney Wes Nance, he’s charged with four counts of indecent liberties with a child.

“That means a child somewhere between the ages of 15 and 17 that he had some sort of supervisory capacity over,” Nance said.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

A Bedford County Schools spokesperson said Rose teaches 7th-grade history at Staunton River Middle School, but he’s been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A press release from the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said the crime happened with a student from an outside district he taught at.

Rose formerly taught in Rockingham County, Virginia. He’s still listed on Elkton Middle School’s site.

“We are talking with another jurisdiction here in Virginia,” Nance said. “Those conversations continue as does the sharing of evidence in reference to this ongoing investigation.”

Rose is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Nov. 18 at 2 p.m.

“Certainly as the case develops, there might be additional charges,” Nance said.