Virginia Tech outlines next steps following firing of head football coach Brent Pry

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech’s weekly football press conference had a noticeably different tone this week following the firing of head coach Brent Pry on Sunday. Instead of focusing on the upcoming Wofford game, the discussion centered on how the team is coping with recent disruptions and preparing to move forward.

President Tim Sands confirmed Pry’s dismissal, stating, “Coach Brent Pry has been relieved of his coaching duties effective immediately. We appreciate Coach Pry’s efforts and service since 2021. Unfortunately, the results on the field were not acceptable and a change in leadership is necessary.” Philip Montgomery, the current offensive coordinator, was named interim head coach.

At the press conference, interim head coach Montgomery and athletics director Whit Babcock took center stage. Babcock did not take questions but delivered a statement lasting about seven minutes that addressed the program’s current state and future direction.

Babcock clarified that the search for a new head coach is in its early stages. A committee made up of people with extensive football knowledge and experience will lead the process. While Babcock will assist, the decision will be collaborative.

Both leaders urged fans and donors to continue supporting the student-athletes during this challenging transition period. Everyone involved wants to keep the focus on the players despite the upheaval.

Babcock said, “It’s been a tough start to the season for them and this week has been disruptive, difficult, and confusing to them too. I encourage them to continue sticking together and taking pride in their performance. Sports teaches life lessons and sometimes those lessons can be hard. They’re resilient, however, and they are Hokies.”

Montgomery added, “Their world has been rocked a little bit right here and our job as the coaching staff is going to be to continue to pour into them, provide them leadership, provide them guidance, provide them a plan and a direction.”

Montgomery noted that raw emotions were especially evident on Sunday before and after a brief practice.

Babcock was candid about the need for the university and athletics department to deliver a better product on the football field. That starts with securing the necessary resources and investment.

He said, “With additional financial support and new resources available to increase traditional and creative athletics revenue generation, I am confident you will soon see a modernized structure built for success in this rapidly changing environment of college athletics. More in line with a professional football type organizational structure on the football side of things and from an athletic department standpoint a structure and organization more in line with corporate business. It has become a 150 to 200 million dollar annual enterprise after all.”

Babcock described this plan as a modernized structure that they hope will come to fruition after a vote from the Board of Visitors, expected at a meeting later this month.

Many speculate this could mean Virginia Tech football might add a general manager role for the program, similar to what other programs have done.