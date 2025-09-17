Danville Police searching for hit-and-run suspect

The Danville Police Department is asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is asking for help identifying a hit-and-run suspect.

Authorities said the suspect was last seen wearing a red top and bottoms, both with a white stripe, driving a gold or champagne Honda with a mismatched driver’s side fender.

The incident occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sept. 14 in the 600 block of Lynn Street. Officers found a 28-year-old woman, who had been hit by a vehicle, lying in the roadway.

The woman had non-life-threatening injuries and was transported from the scene by the Danville Life Saving Crew.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Danville Police Department by calling 911; patrol at 434-799-6510, option 4; investigations at 434-799-6508, option 3; or Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000. Tips can also be submitted via social media, email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or through the CARE app at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

Individuals providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a cash reward.