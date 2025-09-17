Pulaski County officials issue boil water advisory for several areas in Draper

Pulaski County Public Service Authority has issued a boil water advisory for several areas in Draper.

The following localities are advised to boil their drinking water until further notice:

Barrett Ridge

Kirby Road

Graham Road

Honaker Road

Painter Woods

Sherwood Forest

Draper Golf Course

Residents are urged not to drink or cook with tap water without boiling it first. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, food preparation and ice making.

Officials warn that failing to follow the advisory could cause stomach or intestinal illness. The advisory was issued due to a large water main break while the primary water storage tank is offline for maintenance and painting.

Residents will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

If you cannot boil your tap water, an alternate method of purification for residents without gas or electricity available is to use liquid household bleach to disinfect water. The bleach product should be recently purchased, free of additives and scents, and should contain a hypochlorite solution of at least 5.25%. Public health officials recommend adding eight drops of bleach, which is about one-fourth of a teaspoon, to each gallon of water. The water should be stirred and allowed to stand for at least 30 minutes before use. Water purification tablets may also be used by following the manufacturers instructions. Pulaski County Public Service Authority

For more information, please contact Jared L. Linkous at 540-980-7710. For frequently asked questions about boiling tap water, please visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/drinking-water/boil-water-advisory-guidance/