Two hospitalized after head-on collision in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department said that two individuals were injured after a head-on collision in Lynchburg Wednesday afternoon.

According to officials, the motor vehicle crash occurred at 12:44 p.m. in the 2600 block of Lakeside Drive.

Preliminary investigation indicates that an 81-year-old woman was ejected from her vehicle during the crash. LFD transported her to Lynchburg General Hospital, where she is in serious but stable condition.

The second driver, a 45-year-old man, was also transported to the emergency room for treatment of injuries. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Officer Hudson at (434) 455-6060 ext 533 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You may also enter a tip online atp3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.,