USA Today recognizes Roanoke as top destination for fall colors

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia’s Blue Ridge announced that Roanoke was recognized as one of the top destinations to see fall colors.

The official results came in after a nationwide competition put on by USA Today 10Best and among 20 destinations total, Roanoke received an outstanding 2nd place award. While the destinations are nominated by USA Today editors and a panel of experts, the public decides their favorites over a four-week voting period.

The top 10 winners for Best Destination for Fall Colors are ranked as follows:

1. Upper Peninsula of Michigan

2. Roanoke, Virginia

3. Hot Springs, Arkansas

4. Laurel Highlands, Pennsylvania

5. Potter-Tioga, Pennsylvania

6. White Mountains, New Hampshire

7. Blue Ridge Mountains, Georgia

8. Adirondacks, New York

9. Hocking Hills, Ohio

10. Mountaineer Country, West Virginia

You can learn more about the award and process here.