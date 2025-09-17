Skip to main content
Local News

VSP investigating fatal multi-vehicle crash in Alleghany County Tuesday

WSLS (WSLS)

ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is currently investigating a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Alleghany County Tuesday.

According to officials, the crash occurred at 1:50 p.m. on Valley Ridge Road, a half mile east of Smokey Bear Lane in Alleghany County.

A 2024 Kia Sportage was traveling west on Valley Ridge Road when the vehicle crossed the centerline and struck a 2015 Dodge Dart head-on.

The driver of the Dodge, 72-year-old Angela Anderson of Covington, was wearing her seatbelt and was transported to LewisGale Alleghany, where she later died.

The driver of the Kia was also transported to the same hospital and treated for injuries sustained in the crash. VSP says that charges are pending.

