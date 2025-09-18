Patrick County High School teacher arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to minor

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Patrick County High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harold Bradley Dalton, 57, has been charged with three counts of using communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving a minor. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Sept. 16, alleging inappropriate messages from an adult to a minor via Facebook Messenger. Investigator Jason Kruse later identified Dalton as the suspect and the victim as a Patrick County High School student.

“Facebook Messenger conversations with evidentiary value between Dalton and the minor were collected by investigators,” Lt. Steve Austin said in a Wednesday media release.

Austin added, “The conversations were not solicited in any way by the minor.”

Dalton was arrested without incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. and is currently being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Steve Austin at 276-692-5950 or Investigator Jason Kruse at 276-692-5123.

The Patrick County Public School Division fully cooperated with and assisted the sheriff’s office during the investigation, authorities said.