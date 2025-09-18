Skip to main content
Patrick County High School teacher arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to minor

Dalton is currently being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond

Harold Bradley Dalton (Patrick County Sheriff's Office)

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. – A Patrick County High School teacher has been arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate messages to a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Harold Bradley Dalton, 57, has been charged with three counts of using communication systems to facilitate certain offenses involving a minor. The Patrick County Sheriff’s Office received a cyber tip from the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children task force on Sept. 16, alleging inappropriate messages from an adult to a minor via Facebook Messenger. Investigator Jason Kruse later identified Dalton as the suspect and the victim as a Patrick County High School student.

“Facebook Messenger conversations with evidentiary value between Dalton and the minor were collected by investigators,” Lt. Steve Austin said in a Wednesday media release.

Austin added, “The conversations were not solicited in any way by the minor.”

Dalton was arrested without incident at approximately 1:30 p.m. and is currently being held at the Patrick County Jail without bond.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Steve Austin at 276-692-5950 or Investigator Jason Kruse at 276-692-5123.

The Patrick County Public School Division fully cooperated with and assisted the sheriff’s office during the investigation, authorities said.

