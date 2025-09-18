Police searching for suspect following burglary in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is wanted following a burglary that took place in Lynchburg on Tuesday, Lynchburg Police Department said.

LPD said they responded to reports of a burglary on the 1700 block of Park Avenue around 9 a.m. on Tuesday. After investigation, law enforcement found that a man forcibly entered the business and removed a safe containing an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency. Investigators believe a second suspect was also involved in the crime.

Authorities identified the first suspect as 36-year-old Nico Pollard. He is currently wanted for grand larceny.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Officer Wardlow at (434) 282-7749 or call Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also submit an anonymous tip online here.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.