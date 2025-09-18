Roanoke’s homelessness task force holds first meeting

Roanoke City leaders say they will look to the Virginia Department of Health on how and when to enforce the governor's 10-person limit at gatherings.

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s new homelessness task force held its first meeting Tuesday evening at the Berglund Center, bringing together community members, service providers and city leaders to begin developing long-term solutions to address homelessness.

The Hope and Home Task Force was created by Mayor Joe Cobb in August to study the root causes of homelessness in the city and propose sustainable, actionable ways to address it over the next 12 to 18 months. Members of the task force are volunteers representing a variety of professional expertise and lived experiences.

The meeting marked the group’s first opportunity to share personal connections to homelessness and begin discussing its role in shaping citywide strategies.

The creation of the task force comes as homelessness in the Roanoke region remains a pressing challenge. Data from the Blue Ridge Continuum of Care shows homelessness was declining prior to the COVID-19 pandemic but has since increased sharply.

The region recorded a 54% increase in overall homelessness in 2023, the largest one-year increase ever documented. Another 20% increase followed in 2024. This year, the number of people experiencing homelessness dropped slightly, decreasing by 3.2%.

Officials said significant reductions were recorded in family and youth homelessness in 2025, but chronic and unsheltered homelessness remain high. Rising housing costs also continue to drive the crisis. Average rent for one- and two-bedroom apartments in the Roanoke area has increased by more than $300 over the past five years, according to the Continuum of Care.

The task force will meet again October 15, as well as regularly through the next year. Members are expected to deliver recommendations that strengthen collaboration among local agencies while expanding affordable housing options.