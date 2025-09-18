WATCH: Roanoke County school leaders sounding alarm on dangers of smartphone use for children

ROANOKE CO., Va. – School leaders and health advocates in Roanoke County are sounding the alarm about the dangers of smartphones in the hands of children.

Roanoke County Public Schools and local health advocates hosted a community forum Wednesday night at William Byrd High School.

Organizers shared concerns about how early exposure to smartphone devices impacts kids’ brains. They say adolescent brains don’t fully develop until at least 25 years old—meaning children can’t always make the best decisions when it comes to social media, video games, and smartphone use.

Experts warned that too many kids are using their phones at night, which can lead to poor sleep, behavior changes, and exposure to online dangers. They recommend no phones in bedrooms, and no access to smartphones and social media until at least 14 years old.

The issue hits close to home. This month marks six months since 10-year-old Autumn Bushman died by suicide.

Wednesday night, organizers encouraged parents to talk to their children about online dangers and limit smartphone use as a family.

The next community conversation is scheduled for October 6. A suicide prevention discussion is set for Monday, September 22 at 6 p.m. at Northside High School.