Blacksburg nurse wins multiple awards for children’s book

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Laura Beth Dean, a registered nurse at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, won multiple awards for her children’s book, “Georgia Jipp: Blizzard Pilot!”

The book, illustrated by Jeanne Bowman, chronicles the life of Georgia Jipp, a pilot who flew over 150 mercy missions for the American Red Cross during the South Dakota blizzard of 1949.

Recommended Videos

The book has won the following awards:

2025 Spur Award Best Western Children’s Picture Book Presented by the Western Writers of America

2025 WILLA Literary Award Best Children’s Picture Book Awarded by Women Writing the West

Finalist – Will Rogers Medallion Award Western Young Reader / Non-fiction / Illustrated Book Final rankings for this award are announced at the annual WRMA Banquet

Bronze Medal – 2024 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards Best Illustrator - Jeanne Bowman

