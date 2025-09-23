Skip to main content
Local News

Blacksburg nurse wins multiple awards for children’s book

Photo of Laura Beth Dean. (Copyright 2025 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Laura Beth Dean, a registered nurse at Warm Hearth Village in Blacksburg, won multiple awards for her children’s book, “Georgia Jipp: Blizzard Pilot!”

The book, illustrated by Jeanne Bowman, chronicles the life of Georgia Jipp, a pilot who flew over 150 mercy missions for the American Red Cross during the South Dakota blizzard of 1949.

The book has won the following awards:

  • 2025 Spur Award
    • Best Western Children’s Picture Book Presented by the Western Writers of America
  • 2025 WILLA Literary Award
    • Best Children’s Picture Book Awarded by Women Writing the West
  • Finalist – Will Rogers Medallion Award
    • Western Young Reader / Non-fiction / Illustrated Book Final rankings for this award are announced at the annual WRMA Banquet
  • Bronze Medal – 2024 Moonbeam Children’s Book Awards
    • Best Illustrator - Jeanne Bowman

“I am in awe and so humbled this book has garnered four awards. I never would have imagined such an incredible reception. Several years ago, I discovered Georgia Jipp in a book about the terrible blizzards of 1949, and was captivated by this twenty-two–year-old pilot’s bravery. Only one other book mentioned her, so I resolved to research and write her story. I am delighted young Georgia Jipp now has her well-deserved place in history. It gives me such joy to inspire children through my books."

Laura Beth Dean, author

