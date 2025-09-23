Blue Ridge Parkway opens 26-mile section in North Carolina

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – The National Park Service announced on Sep. 15 the completion of two landslide repair projects located at milepost 375 and 380 nd reopened a section of the Blue Ridge Parkway from milepost 382 in Asheville, North Carolina to milepost 355.3 at the Ridge Junction Overlook near NC 80 and the entrance to Mount Mitchell State Park.

The opening provides access to many popular locations, including the Craggy Gardens area and adjacent recreation areas, including Mount Mitchell State Park and lands managed by the USDA Forest Service.

Tuesday’s opening also marks the completion of an initial round of recovery projects underway to repair landslides that occurred on the Parkway as a result of Hurricane Helene.

Officials say Parkway construction activity is complex and highly technical, including factors such as remoteness, challenging terrain and reduced construction seasons due to inclement and winter weather at higher elevations. Visitors should plan carefully for any trip along the Parkway and consult the park’s road status webpage.

For safety reasons, the park asks that people continue to be patient and respect remaining closures. Multiple seen and unseen hazards exist in closed areas, and crews and heavy equipment at work make areas unsafe. In sections of open trail, hikers should also use extreme caution as they may encounter hazards such as landslides, tree debris, and washed-out sections or bridges.