Buchanan business owners voice frustration over harassment incidents

BUCHANAN, Va. – Several downtown Buchanan business owners report ongoing trespassing incidents involving unhoused individuals, raising concerns about safety and potential impacts on local commerce.

At least six business owners say they have encountered problems with trespassing individuals.

“We’re grateful that nothing physical has happened yet, but let’s not be so naive to take that off the table. Let’s try to do something before that,” says Spring Witt, a Buchanan business owner.

Witt, who operates a bed and breakfast in the town, reports multiple trespassing incidents on her property in recent months. She expresses worry about the potential effect on her business, noting, “That would maybe deter people, certainly prompt them to text me and say what is this about, this ruined our experience.”

Kristel Clark, another local business owner, reports at least three similar incidents. She has implemented staffing changes to ensure employee safety.

“We’re just asking for help. Help for the people that need it. Help for the town merchants to feel safe,” Clark says.

Both business owners have sought assistance from the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office confirms they are working with businesses to establish trespassing orders, but no arrests have been made.

While the Town of Buchanan declined to comment, emails obtained by 10 News show the town manager has acknowledged the complaints, but indicated the matter falls under the sheriff’s office’s jurisdiction.