Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seizes over $415,000 in illegal drugs, suspect arrested

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had conducted an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics involving a residence in the Timberlake area of the locality.

According to officials, the K9 unit executed a residential search warrant, which resulted in a significant seizure of illegal drugs, cash and assets.

Recommended Videos

In total, officers seized the following:

6 pounds of methamphetamine;

1.5 pounds of powder and crack cocaine;

21 pounds of marijuana;

27 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms;

More than $37,000 worth of THC wax; and

Over $30,000 in U.S. currency.

The combined street value of these drugs is estimated to be over $415,000. As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Matthew Gardner has been charged with the following:

Possession with intent to sell meth, cocaine, and other narcotics;

Possession with intent to sell more than 5 pounds of marijuana;

Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics; and

Possession of illegal drugs.

Gardner is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.