Local News

Campbell County Sheriff’s Office seizes over $415,000 in illegal drugs, suspect arrested

Narcotics bust (courtesy of CCSO) (CCSO2025)

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that it had conducted an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics involving a residence in the Timberlake area of the locality.

According to officials, the K9 unit executed a residential search warrant, which resulted in a significant seizure of illegal drugs, cash and assets.

In total, officers seized the following:

  • 6 pounds of methamphetamine;
  • 1.5 pounds of powder and crack cocaine;
  • 21 pounds of marijuana;
  • 27 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms;
  • More than $37,000 worth of THC wax; and
  • Over $30,000 in U.S. currency.

The combined street value of these drugs is estimated to be over $415,000. As a result of the investigation, 41-year-old Matthew Gardner has been charged with the following:

  • Possession with intent to sell meth, cocaine, and other narcotics;
  • Possession with intent to sell more than 5 pounds of marijuana;
  • Conspiracy to distribute Schedule I/II narcotics; and
  • Possession of illegal drugs.

Gardner is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

