WATCH: Special Olympics athletes compete in Big Feet Meet in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Over 850 kids from 37 groups gathered to compete in the Special Olympics Big Feet Meet at William Fleming High School.

It began with an opening ceremony, which included the lighting of the Flame of Hope. Students competed in track and field events such as the shot put and javelin throw.

The word for this season is hashtag #Younified, a message organizers hope resonates with participants.

“They get the students together who will become peers and partners together, and they are going to have some great things throughout the year,” a spokesperson said.

The Big Feet Meet is part of Special Olympics Virginia’s Unified Champion Schools program, which uses sports as a foundation to foster respect, dignity, and advocacy for people with disabilities.