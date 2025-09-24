Lynchburg Police investigating malicious wounding incident, in search of suspect

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a malicious wounding incident that resulted in a woman being shot Tuesday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a report of “trouble unknown” in the 1400 block of 7th Street at 1:03 p.m. Tuesday. Officers located a woman who appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound. The victim stated she was in her vehicle when she was shot. Two children were also inside the vehicle but were unharmed.

The Lynchburg Fire Department provided immediate medical assistance and transported the victim to Lynchburg General Hospital. At this time, she is in stable condition.

During the course of the investigation, LPD identified the suspect as Richard Lamon McDaniel, who is currently wanted in connection with the incident.

The following warrants have been obtained against McDaniel:

18.2-51.2 – Malicious Wounding

18.2-371.1 – Child Endangerment (2 counts)

18.2-53.1 – Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

18.2-308.2 – Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon

18.2-154 – Maliciously Shoot at an Occupied Vehicle

16.1-253.4 – Emergency Protective Order

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Anyone who may know of McDaniel’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at http://p3tips.com, via the P3 mobile app, or by texting CVCS to 738477 to receive a link to the anonymous tip form. Please note that message frequency may vary, and standard message and data rates may apply.