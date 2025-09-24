WATCH: Town of Vinton holds ribbon cutting for Cleveland Commons Grand Opening Tuesday

VINTON, Va. – The town of Vinton celebrated the grand opening of its brand-new mixed-use development, the Cleveland Commons.

Town officials held a ribbon-cutting to commemorate the official opening for the $1.1 million project. The building was once the Cleveland Mart until it was abandoned. Now, after renovations, it has been transformed into a vibrant space with commercial shops and seven modern apartments.

“There was definitely some unknowns... definitely a project we would do over again,” said Chris Dowdy, co-owner of the building.

The new development is located off of Cleveland Avenue.