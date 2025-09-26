Amazing Mile Children’s Run returns to Lynchburg, prompting temporary road and parking closures

Kids and families will pack downtown Lynchburg Friday afternoon for the 24th annual Amazing Mile Children’s Run and Family Festival at Amazement Square.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Kids and families will pack downtown Lynchburg Friday afternoon for the 24th annual Amazing Mile Children’s Run and Family Festival at Amazement Square.

The free family festival starts at 4 p.m., with games and activities for all ages. The children’s run kicks off at 6 p.m., with races for ages 13 and under.

Recommended Videos

New activities this year will include the ‘Scorpy’s wellness quest,’ an adventure where kids earn wellness stones to become wellness heroes.

There will be several temporary parking lots and partial street closures in place, including:

The Mosaic Parking Lot |801 Jefferson Street and the Movie Parking Lot | 900 Jefferson Street - Closed from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Seventh Street at Commerce Street - Closed from ‎3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Ninth Street between Commerce Street and the Depot Parking Lot - Closed from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

No street parking allowed on a portion of Jefferson Street between Seventh Street and the Movie Parking Lot from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Drivers, including emergency vehicles, should use alternate routes during this time.

For more information about the event, visit: www.virginia10miler.com/amazing-mile-childrens-run.