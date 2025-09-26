Roanoke Greek Festival introduces drive-thru experience with new menu additions

ROANOKE, Va. – A beloved 17-year Roanoke tradition is serving up a new twist this year, as the Roanoke Greek Festival presents a drive-thru experience kicking off Friday, Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church.

“It’s bittersweet, but we’re going to surprise everyone. I hope everyone will come out. We’re still offering the same food, and we’re offering Greek wines to go. Where can you go through a drive-through and get Greek wine to go?” said Chairman Pete Simopoulos.

The drive-thru format features two service lanes and will maintain a festive atmosphere with Greek music playing throughout the event.

This year’s menu includes a special addition: gyros and Greek fries, items never offered before.

You can still expect those favorites you like, such as pastichio, moussaka, and baklava.

The festival has become a regional attraction, drawing visitors from as far as Pennsylvania.

The drive-thru runs for three days: