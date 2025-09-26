“Step Afrika!” holds performance at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg is currently hosting world-renowned dance company Step Afrika! They have performed in over 60 countries and at the White House since their founding in 1994.

On Friday, the group treated Virginia Tech students to a matinee performance.

“Step Afrika is the world’s leading authority on the artform of stepping.” C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! Founder & Executive Producer

“Stepping as we define it is a highly energetic poly-rhythmic percussive dance form. That was created by African American College Students.” Ariel Dykes, Step Afrika! Performer

“Stepping just came natural to me. I was exposed to it young. And stepping definitely a sense of belonging and it did allow me a lot of self-expression.” Terrence Johnson, Step Afrika! Performer

“I love taking Step Afrika to a rural part of the country. That doesn’t have a Historically Black College or University and is not as familiar with the tradition. And introducing them to a part of African American history and culture that they may not see on a daily basis.” C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! Founder & Executive Producer

“It’s very communal. I look at it as a way for me to pay it forward because of how I was introduced to the artform. I have the chance to be a teacher and be a leader in the room. And help others build that confidence that I was able to build with Step as well.” Terrence Johnson, Step Afrika! Performer

“Workshops like we’ve done today. One of the Step teams that we’ve taught traveled from Missouri to D.C. to be a part of our Summer Steps camp. So we do see the impact that we are making.” Ariel Dykes, Step Afrika! Performer

“When we started thirty years ago in 1994. The first place we took it to was South Africa. If you think rural United States of America hasn’t seen Stepping. Rural South Africa has seen it even less.” C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! Founder & Executive Producer

“South Africa is definitely a big one. That was a really transcending experience to go back to the motherland. And be a part of the exchange that we talk about in Step Afrika’s history.” Ariel Dykes, Step Afrika! Performer

“It’s these opportunities to perform in front of students that are really, really special for the company. Who knows what they experienced, who knows what they’ll take back to their classrooms besides a little a ringing in their ears and hopefully learned a step or two.” C. Brian Williams, Step Afrika! Founder & Executive Producer

Step Afrika! will be performing again at Virginia Tech on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. For more information, click here.