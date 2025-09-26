Third Annual Star City StrongFest community wellness festival to be held at Elmwood Park

ROANOKE, Va. – The Third Annual Star City StrongFest community wellness festival will be held at Elmwood Park on Saturday, Sept. 27.

The event will be hosted by the Star City Strong Foundation. The event will have activities for families throughout the park, and Roanoke’s 10th Annual Star City Strongman and Professional Strongman League World Championships will also be held at Bullitt Plaza during the event.

“Star City Strongman has grown from a small local event into one of the region’s most recognized strength competitions. Marking our 10th anniversary is exciting, but what makes this year especially meaningful is celebrating it alongside StrongFest, our free festival that brings families and community partners together. Our grown nonprofit - Star City Strong Foundation - will use funds raised at this event to reduce barriers to strength sports and fitness communities, while supporting the research that shows how movement can improve mental wellness. StrongFest is the perfect showcase of that mission in action.” Leigh Stover, Founder of the Star City Strong Foundation and Event Director for Star City Strongman

Athletes from around the world will be participating in the strongman event. For more information on the event, click here.