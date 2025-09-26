World War II heroes honored Friday morning at Bedford’s National D-Day Memorial

BEDFORD, Va. – Families of World War II heroes gathered Friday at 9:30 a.m. at the National D-Day Memorial in Bedford to honor the courage and service of the brave individuals.

They are descendants of the USS Emmons crew, a destroyer struck by kamikaze planes during the Battle of Okinawa, which claimed 60 lives.

The memorial service marked the 80th anniversary of the attack and paid tribute to the sacrifices made. Shipmates began holding reunions in 1950 and continue annual events to keep the Emmons legacy alive. Currently, the Emmons family spans five generations.

The ceremony started at the Overlord Arch. You can watch the event below: