Vinton History Museum searching for volunteers

VINTON, Va. – The Vinton History Museum is in need of volunteers for upcoming events!

Volunteers are asked to give their time to help with various activities, like giving tours, filing information and updating the museum’s Facebook page. There are also opportunities to conduct research and write articles.

Anyone who is willing to give their time, no matter the age, is welcome to volunteer.

“We currently have two very active youth volunteers taht are in high school, we had two youth interns this summer. we hopefully have college interns in the summer for a J Term and adults of all ages” Mary Beth Laymen, President of Vinton Historical Society

If you are interested in volunteering, click here for more information.