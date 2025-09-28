Habitat for Humanity opens up 297th home in the Roanoke Valley for a mother of 4

ROANOKE, Va. – With the cut of a ribbon and a handoff of keys, Habitat for Humanity opened up its 297th home in the Roanoke Valley.

The recipient was Dina Aristilde, a mother of four children who works at Carilion Clinic. Originally from Haiti, Aristilde came to the United States when she was a child.

Aristilde called the work to get the home difficult, but knew it was worth it in the long run to make sure her children had a roof over their heads.

“It’s been hard,” Aristilde said. “Working full time, still have to put your sweat and hours in to get to where I’m at today, it’s been really hard, but I really wanted so I had to put the work in.”

Aristilde first heard of this project through Facebook, and she made sure to move as quickly as possible to get approved.

“I went to a meeting, I saw it on Facebook. They were having meetings and I said, ‘Oh I got to attend the meeting,’” Aristilde said. “So I went, attended the meeting, and they told me what it was. I went home, got everything they asked for with the application and got it done that same day and turned it in. I wanted this.”

According to Habitat for Humanity Faith Relations Manager Gina Dunnavant, Habitat for Humanity acquired the lots with the hopes of building a community for families like Aristilde’s.

They also plan on expanding the neighborhood with at least one more home.

“Some of these lots have been unloved for a while. We were able to get three of them. This is the second of three homes we’ll build on this piece of Church Avenue,” Dunnavant said. “Maybe we’ll get another couple lots and add onto it. It’s a really great change for this neighborhood to turn into something so viable and so productive.”

The home began construction back in February and was completed thanks to volunteers from multiple local churches.

Volunteers put in around 70% of the work when it comes to construction for Habitat for Humanity. Churches also chip in a combined $77,000 worth of payment towards the home.