Roanoke County Career and Technology Center holds “topping out” ceremony

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The construction of the new Career and Technology Center in Roanoke County reached a major milestone with a topping out ceremony on Friday.

“Topping out” is when the tallest part of the support structure is installed, marking the top of the new building. To celebrate this milestone, hundreds of people came out to sign a ceremonial beam that will later be installed as part of the new Roanoke County Facility.

“And I think today is a celebration of just that, the teamwork that requires to take something that started off as a vision and making it reality. So it’s really a celebration of all the folks who have made this possible. ” Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools

The new Roanoke County Career and Technology Center will replace the current Burton Center for Arts and Technology in Salem. The project costs around $75.8 million.