Two Men and a Truck to host third annual Movers for Mutts campaign, benefiting Angels of Assisi

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Two Men and a Truck is kicking off their third annual Movers for Mutts campaign, running from Oct. 1 - Oct. 31.

The drive benefits Angels of Assisi, a local nonprofit animal welfare organization that provides adoption services, veterinary care, and support for pet families in need.

This year, they’re collecting dog and cat toys, food, litter, cleaning supplies, collars, leashes and blankets. Donations can be dropped off at Two Men and a Truck’s Roanoke/Salem location, located on East Main Street in Salem.

